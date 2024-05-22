Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of health-care investment banking, Andrew “Cal” Callaway, is leaving the firm, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Callaway, who’s based in New York, has worked on transactions for companies including Haleon Plc, Edesa Biotech Inc. and Kempharm Inc., securities filings show.

An RBC spokesperson declined to comment.

Callaway, who joined the bank’s RBC Capital Markets unit in 2019, previously worked at Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, his LinkedIn profile shows.