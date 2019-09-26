Read the Whistle-Blower Complaint Behind Trump Impeachment Furor

(Bloomberg) -- Read the whistle-blower’s complaint here: https://bit.ly/2nqPKGo

Read the director of national intelligence’s letter to the congressional intelligence committee chairmen here: https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20190812_-_whistleblower_complaint_unclass.pdf

To contact the reporter on this story: Edward Dufner in Dallas at edufner@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Rakshita Saluja at rsaluja4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.