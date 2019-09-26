55m ago
Read the Whistle-Blower Complaint Behind Trump Impeachment Furor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Read the whistle-blower’s complaint here: https://bit.ly/2nqPKGo
Read the director of national intelligence’s letter to the congressional intelligence committee chairmen here: https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20190812_-_whistleblower_complaint_unclass.pdf
