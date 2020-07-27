Consumer sentiment in Canada showed renewed strength on an improving outlook for real estate and the economy, weekly telephone polling showed.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a composite measure of financial health and economic expectations, recorded its biggest one-week jump since mid-June, to 48.4 from 46.7 a week earlier. It’s now made up more than half of losses since falling to record lows in early May.

The uptick is a welcome sign after the index recently stalled, despite the country moving forward with reopening plans and COVID-19 case counts staying relatively low. With millions of Canadians still out of work and receiving government aid, views on personal finances and job security remain low and economists have pointed out the country is still years away from a full recovery.

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for the economy and real estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 responses.

Survey Highlights