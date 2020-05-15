CHARLOTTETOWN - Prince Edward Island's government is accelerating the rollout of its reopening plan.

Phase 2 of the plan, known as "Renew P.E.I. Together," will still begin May 22 as scheduled.

But Phase 3, which had been set for June 12, will now begin June 1.

Premier Dennis King says the decision was based on several factors, including having no new cases of COVID-19 on the Island in the last 17 days.

There have been just 27 cases on P.E.I., and all have recovered.

Phase 3 of the plan includes allowing gatherings of up to 15 people indoors and 20 people outdoors, as well as some organized recreational activities and the opening of child-care centres and in-room dining at restaurants.