(Bloomberg) -- While U.S. fiscal stimulus is delivering a powerful economic windfall to lower- and middle-income households, rising asset values look set to bring one of the largest boosts to consumer demand via wealth effects in a quarter century, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics. In concert, rising equity and home values are poised to lift spending by an additional $250 billion in 2021, due to a 54-46 split between real estate and stock wealth effects. This accounts for roughly 15% of the $1.7 billion increase in nominal household spending BE projects for 2021.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.