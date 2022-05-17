Rising rent prices, occupancy levels benefit CAPREIT in Q1

Canadian residential landlord Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) said its first quarter results benefited from rising demand across the country’s rental housing market.

The company reported monthly rental prices rose by 10.2 per cent, or approximately $142, in the three months ended Mar. 31, driven mostly by strong demand in B.C., Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Rental occupancies also ticked higher to 98 per cent from 97.3 per cent during this period, the company said.

CAPREIT Chief Executive Officer Mark Kenney said sky-high home prices led to higher demand for rental units.

“With the pandemic easing, we are seeing a return to near-full occupancies, increasing average monthly rents, and strengthening demand as Canadians increasingly look to our high-quality, well-located and spacious rental suites, townhomes and manufactured housing communities as affordable alternatives to the high cost of home ownership,” he said in a press release on Monday.

While the company brought in higher rental income, total operating expenses surged by almost 16 per cent year-over-year, mainly due to higher hydro-related costs.

“Higher utilities were driven mostly by natural gas price increases. Other operating expenses were impacted by higher boiler and weather-related maintenance costs as well as snow removal costs” Jimmy Shan, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, wrote in a note to clients on Monday. Shan maintains an outperform rating (the equivalent of a buy) on CAPREIT’s stock with a $69 per share target price.