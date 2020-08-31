Robinhood Markets said it’s having issues with equities, options and cryptocurrency trading and is working to resolve the problem.

“Some users are experiencing issues with delayed order status updates,” the company said on its website Monday. “These are display issues only, and should not impact order execution. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

More than 2,900 issues have been reported on Downdetector.

A representative for Robinhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Other trading platforms have acknowledged technical problems Monday.

Charles Schwab Corp. says its website may be intermittently inaccessible for some clients.

“We are aware of an intermittent issue that some clients may be having this morning with accessing our website,” Schwab said in a statement. “We are working rapidly to resolve the issue and apologize to our clients for the inconvenience. We are asking our clients to try and log in using the mobile app.”

Vanguard says it understands some clients are having difficulty accessing their accounts on the company’s website. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. also says there was a latency issue Monday morning.