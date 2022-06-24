(Bloomberg) -- Politicians wasted no time sending out fundraising pitches citing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In an email sent less than two hours after the Friday morning release of the ruling, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat of New York, called the decision “unconstitutional,” before asking her supporters to help her elect progressive women in November, setting a goal of raising $25,000 for her leadership PAC, Off the Sidelines, in short order. She asked for donations with a minimum of just $5.

High-profile events with political overturns can lead to huge spikes in donations. The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential race sparked a $53 million outpouring of donations through ActBlue in 18 hours. The online fundraising platform for Democratic politicians reported record amounts raised over the following days as well.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, who’s running for reelection, pledged that under his watch, “there will never be a ban on abortion” in the state in an email from his campaign. He asked supporters for as little as $10 from donors to help him “protect abortion rights in our state.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts took a different path, asking her donors to split contributions between a pair of pro-choice organizations Kansans for Constitutional Freedom and Reproductive Freedom for All, a Michigan-based group. Both are fighting for the protection of abortion rights in their respective state’s constitution.

Some conservatives also pounced on the moment. America First Policy Institute, a think tank launched by supporters of former President Donald Trump and his agenda, hit up potential donors with a pitch that opened by saying the world is a “constant battleground between good and evil,” and asking contributors to “fight for life.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.