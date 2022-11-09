Are you looking for a stock?

    50m ago

    Rogers reports $371M Q3 profit, down from $490M a year ago, revenue up

    The Canadian Press

    Darren Sissons discusses Rogers Communications

    Rogers Communications Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue crept higher.

     

    The company says it earned $371 million or 71 cents per diluted share in net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $490 million or 94 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled $3.74 billion, up two per cent from $3.67 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

    Rogers says excluding the impact of credits it gave customers due to a massive network outage in July, its total revenue would have increased six per cent compared with a year ago.

    On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned 84 cents per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $1.03 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 86 cents per share and nearly $3.73 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.