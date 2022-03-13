(Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. has opened a data room and begun talks with potential buyers of the wireless assets of Shaw Communications Inc. as it tries to gain regulatory approval for a $16 billion takeover, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rogers, Canada’s largest wireless and cable firm, may need to sell all or part of Shaw’s wireless business to get regulators to sign off on the acquisition of Calgary-based Shaw. The companies have said they want to close the deal by June 30.

Rogers has more than 11 million wireless customers; Shaw has more than 2 million, making it the fourth player in the Canadian market. The wireless unit is considered the biggest antitrust concern in the deal. Consumers in major cities including Vancouver and Toronto would have only three mobile-phone providers to choose from if the merger were to go ahead without divesting Shaw’s Freedom Mobile division.

