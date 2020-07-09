(Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will boost its finances with a 2 billion-pound ($2.5 billion) loan as the idling of global jetliner fleets hits engine sales and maintenance revenue.

The London-based company has a commitment for a five-year facility underwritten by a syndicate of banks and backed by a guarantee from U.K. Export Finance, it said in a statement Thursday. The extra borrowing will lift liquidity to 8.1 billion pounds.

Rolls-Royce saw wide-body engine flying hours plunge around 50% in the first-half and 75% in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic prompted global travel lockdowns. It expects things to improve in the second half, with cash outflow of 1 billion pounds compared with 3 billion pounds in the six months through June.

Rolls is already taking measures to shore up its balance sheet, including moves to close its final salary pension plan to future contributions four years early. The company, which is cutting 9,000 jobs, also confirmed Friday that it’s exploring options to raise funds, with measures under consideration said to include selling shares and divesting assets.

