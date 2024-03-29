(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s leader said Russia is attempting to damage hydro power plants, while Romania has found drone fragments near its border with Ukraine from recent Russian air attacks, adding to concerns that Kremlin troops may inflict damage on the territory of a NATO member.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with country’s top commanders on Friday and said the Dnistrovska plant, near Ukraine’s border with Moldova, and the Kanivska facility in central Ukraine had been among the targets of Moscow’s overnight missile and drone barrage.

Russia wants to repeat the ecological disaster seen in the Kherson region last summer, when its forces blew up the Kakhovka dam, creating massive flooding, he said.

“Now not only Ukraine is under threat, but also Moldova, as the water will not stop in front of the border posts,” Zelenskiy said.

In Romania, the latest drone debris was located late Thursday and an investigation has begun, the nation’s defense ministry said on its website.

Local media said local residents heard a loud explosion blast but no injuries were reported. Romania and Poland, both members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, have said their airspace has been violated or territory struck with debris as a result of Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

Russia has stepped up those strikes in recent weeks. It has repeatedly bombed Ukraine’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, near their shared border, and targeted the capital, Kyiv, as well as power, energy and port facilities across the country, including the far west, in an attempt to cripple the economy.

Ukraine’s military overnight shot down 58 Shahed-type drones and 26 missiles, including cruise and ballistic, launched from Russia and occupied Crimea, Air Defense Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said Friday on Telegram.

“The combined attack with missiles and combat drones has damaged the power grid,” Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said Friday on social media. “The operation of hospitals, maternity wards, schools, kindergartens, is under threat.”

Russia’s defense ministry, in a statement, said it had used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, among other projectiles, to target energy facilities and air defenses sites in Ukraine.

Power generation plants were the main targets of the overnight strikes, from the western Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions close to the Romanian and Polish borders, to the central Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the energy ministry said on its website.

Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo said emergency power cuts had been implemented in three central regions - Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia - due to a lack of power generating facilities. Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskiy’s home town, are also under power deficits.

DTEK, the country’s largest private energy company, said three of its thermal plants were also hit, seriously damaging equipment and injuring an engineer. Since the full-scale invasion over two years ago, DTEK plants have been hit more than 160 times, the company said on Telegram. It didn’t specify which ones were hit Friday.

Romania has been hit by downed drones at least five other times since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, as Kremlin troops target port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region on the Black Sea coast and along the Danube River. The facilities are essential to Ukraine’s exports of wheat and other agricultural products.

On Sunday, fellow NATO member Poland said a Russian cruise missile entered its airspace for 39 seconds, the third such incident since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Polish and allied NATO aircraft were operating again on Friday to “ensure the safety of Polish airspace and monitor the situation on an ongoing basis,” Poland’s military said on social media.

Later on Friday, Russia launched two so-called guided Kha-59 missiles over Odesa. Both were shot down, with three people injured, including two teenagers, local governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

