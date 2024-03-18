(Bloomberg) -- Romania will likely return to international debt markets later this year because of strong investor appetite for bonds, Treasury Chief Stefan Nanu said.

The eastern European nation has already raised over $8 billion in both dollar and euro-denominated debt, Nanu said in an interview in Bucharest on Monday. It covered about 40% of its funding needs for this year from both international and local debt issues.

“We are in good funding position,” Nanu said. He re-affirmed the ministry’s plans to sell yen-denominated Samurai bonds as a way to diversify the investor base.

Romania has been struggling to reduce its budget deficit, which is seen as the nation’s major vulnerability by investors and rating companies. The country is also planning to hold several rounds of elections later this year.

It sold its first green bond last month to fund a pipeline of environmentally-friendly projects. Another green bond sale on the local market may also follow this year, Nanu said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.