(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Britain’s Royal Mail has delayed reporting its financial results, days after welcoming a £3.5 billion ($4.5 billion) bid from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

International Distributions Services Plc was due to report results for the year through March 31 on Thursday, but said in a statement that the group’s auditor, KPMG, requested additional time.

The company confirmed it expected adjusted operating profit to be broadly in line with previous guidance.

The delay comes after IDS said it was inclined to accept a non-binding takeover bid from Kretinsky’s EP Group, having rejected a previous offer worth £3.1 billion.

