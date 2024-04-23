(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and China’s security chief Chen Wenqing discussed strengthening ties between the special services and law enforcement agencies of their two countries at talks on Tuesday.

Patrushev and Chen, the Chinese Communist Party Politburo member in charge of security and law enforcement agencies, met in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of an international conference of intelligence chiefs, the state-run Tass news service reported.

China’s Putin Ties Risk Relations With EU, Top Diplomat Says

Iran’s National Security Council chief, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, has also arrived in St. Petersburg for the conference and is due to hold talks with Patrushev, as well as with representatives of Brazil, South Africa, China, India and Iraq, Tass reported, citing the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.