(Bloomberg) -- Russia said its air defense shot down 32 Ukrainian drones, including near Moscow, in one of the biggest attacks on central Russia in recent months.

The overnight drone swarm came a day after what Ukraine described as the heaviest Russian missile bombardment of the 22-month war, with at least 30 people killed and 160 injured in cities across Ukraine. The exchange of hostilities has shattered a relative calm in the air over recent weeks.

Russia’s defense ministry reported that the drones were destroyed over the Moscow, Bryansk, Orel and Kursk regions.

In addition, 13 rockets were shot down over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. One person was killed and four injured, including a child, said the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov. The water supply system for Belgorod also sustained damage.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said air defenses were working overnight in the city of Bryansk, with two unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed. According to him, there are no injuries.

In a rare acknowledgment of its activities in Ukraine, Russia’s defense ministry announced 50 group strikes and “one massive strike” from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 on a range of Ukrainian military facilities.

According to Ukraine’s army, Russia fired 122 missiles and 36 drones Thursday night into Friday morning, with dozens hitting their marks in cities from Kharkiv in the northeast to Odesa on Black Sea coast to Lviv in the far west, close to Poland.

Some of the Russian bombardment hit critical infrastructure but much of it was directed at civilian targets, including schools, houses and apartment blocks and a maternity hospital.

The Russia attack, which included hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missiles, were widely condemned.

The UK immediately announced plans to ship about 200 air defense missiles to help Ukraine’s defensive efforts. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin following Friday’s attacks, the US defense department said.

The mass strike by Kremlin forces was seen as retaliation for Ukraine’s destruction of the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in Feodosia, Crimea, on Monday. It was also a reversion to the pattern of last winter, when Russian troops regularly bombarded Ukraine’s energy facilities, causing widespread power outages during the coldest months of the year.

Separately, Russia said Saturday it destroyed an unmanned Ukrainian naval vessel heading toward the coast of the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Ukraine’s general staff reported another ten Russian drones fired overnight, with five shot down.

