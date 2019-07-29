(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc posted a 21% drop in earnings for the three months through June amid a slump in fares that the discount carrier said is set to extend through the rest of the summer.

Net income fell to 243 million euros ($270 million) in the fiscal first quarter as average prices slipped 6% and fuel costs rose, Ryanair said Monday. Increases in non-ticket revenue are helping to offset the decline and the company stuck with its full-year guidance.

Europe’s biggest discount carrier has been slashing fares to defend its market share amid a glut in capacity across Europe. That helped boost passenger numbers and revenue 11% in the quarter, but at the expense of margins.

The weakest markets right now are Germany and the U.K., with Deutsche Lufthansa AG selling excess seats below cost after buying Air Berlin Plc and Brexit weighing on summer confidence and spending, according to the carrier.

The fare war is playing out against the idling of Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jetliner, for which Ryanair is one of the biggest customers. The carrier has pared back growth plans for 2020 as a result of the grounding, and Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said said the first planes aren’t now expected until the January-February period.

Ryanair shares are down 6.8% this year after the stock lost more than a quarter of its value in 2018. The Stoxx Europe 600 Travel & Leisure Index has added 6.6%.

Ryanair reiterated guidance for full-year income to be “broadly flat” in a range of 750 million euros to 950 million euros.

