(Bloomberg) -- South Africa is considering buying oil from Russia as a possible measure to mitigate steep fuel prices, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said.

“It is an idea,” Mantashe said by phone from Cape Town. “Russian oil is not on the sanctions list.”

A purchase is far from being finalized and would first have to go through a complex government procurement process, the minister said.

