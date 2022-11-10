(Bloomberg) -- Optimism that the fight against inflation could be getting closer to its end is fueling a stock-market rally across Wall Street.

The S&P 500 Index rose 4.1% at 10:21 a.m. in New York, putting the gauge on track for its best inflation-day session since the global financial crisis in 2008, and its best day overall since April 2020.

The rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 Index rallied 5.6% amid hopes that the Federal Reserve’s tightening program could be less aggressive going forward.

The consumer price index rose 7.7% in October from a year before in what was the smallest annual advance since the start of 2022, official data showed. Signs that inflation cooled by more than forecast fueled a jump in trading activity. Volume in S&P 500 stocks was about 37% above the 30-day average at this time of the day. About 1.8 million options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust changed hands before 10 a.m., making up 24% of its full-day average reading over the past 10 days.

“Markets are applauding the cooler inflation print,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. “Expectations for a downdraft in rates has begun with expectations for the Dec. 14 rate hike anchored at 50 basis points.”

As stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index outperformed, a gauge of implied volatility in the index fell to 29.7, on track for its first close below the 30 handle since September.

