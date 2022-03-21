S&P/TSX composite in record territory as it tops 22,000

Canada's main stock index was in record territory as it gained nearly 200 points to top 22,000 in late-morning trading, powered by gains in the energy and base metals sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 193.64 points at 22,012.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 146.62 points at 34,608.31. The S&P 500 index was up 4.53 points at 4,467.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 28.03 points at 13,865.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.45 cents US compared with 79.26 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$5.83 at US$108.92 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$4.83 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,935.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$4.71 a pound.