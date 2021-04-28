(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit for the first quarter beat analyst estimates thanks to strong demand for mobile devices and other technology during the pandemic.

South Korea’s largest company reported net income of 7.1 trillion won ($6.4 billion) for the three months ended March, beating the 6.7 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Samsung disclosed preliminary numbers earlier this month that showed operating profit rose by 44% off 65 trillion won in sales.

The Suwon-based conglomerate has been riding a boom of stay-at-home demand for PCs, home appliances and cloud services, a surge that’s stretched semiconductor supplies globally. As one of the world’s most advanced makers of chips for designers like Qualcomm Inc., the Asian company will play a central role in alleviating a supply crunch that’s shuttered auto factories and threatens to disrupt everything from PCs to smartphones in 2021. The shortage of components was exacerbated by a production halt at its factory in Austin, Texas, during a weather crisis.

Samsung warned of a serious imbalance in the market, while rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said this month that shortages could extend into next year. The Korean company is currently evaluating U.S. sites for an advanced $17 billion plant it hopes will propel its ambitions of competing with TSMC in the pivotal market for made-to-order chips.

“Although there are concerns that a setback in mobile production following the components shortage may bring a negative effect to memory demand, the chip business sentiment is still very solid,” said Song Myung-sup, analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Shares in Samsung, one of the biggest beneficiaries of last year’s surge in online and mobile activity, have almost doubled from a March 2020 trough. They finished about 1% lower on Wednesday, before the results were released.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.