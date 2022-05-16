(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the hospital after a week of treatment and recovery that included a colonoscopy, and is in good health, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The 86-year-old monarch was admitted to a specialty hospital in Jeddah on May 7 to undergo medical tests. The king “successfully completed his medical examinations, treatment plan and recovery period,” SPA said.

King Salman has led the world’s largest oil exporter since 2015. However, his son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, handles most day-to-day affairs in the kingdom -- controlling all its major portfolios including oil, defense, foreign policy and the economy.

Concerns over the health of King Salman saw the cost of insuring Saudi Arabia’s debt jump to the highest in a year, erasing most of the gains from elevated oil prices.

Saudi Arabia’s credit risk has been rising since March, when the octogenarian monarch underwent earlier medical tests amid a selloff across emerging markets.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.