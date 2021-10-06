(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is close to formally lifting a ban on Qatari sports broadcaster BeIn Media Group, potentially removing a major obstacle to the kingdom’s pursuit of U.K. soccer team Newcastle United FC, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A decision could come as soon as the coming weeks, allowing BeIn to formally resume broadcasting its sports content in the kingdom, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Talks are ongoing and could still fall apart, they said.

Any move to lift the ban would ease a possible takeover of Newcastle United by an investor group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

BeIN has been a major opponent of such a deal, arguing to the U.K. Premier League clubs that the ban in Saudi and alleged piracy of its content in the region was doing massive damage to sports rights holders.

The PIF group, which also included English financier Amanda Staveley and the British billionaire brothers Simon and David Reuben, abandoned a proposed 300 million-pound ($407 million) takeover of Newcastle United in July 2020, blaming the decision on a prolonged approval process and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BeIn would no longer object to a takeover if the ban in Saudi is lifted, the person said. Representatives for BeIn, the PIF and the Premier League couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Newcastle United is one of the best-supported teams in England and regularly draws crowds of more than 50,000 to its stadium in the northeast of the country. Fans of the club, who have become disillusioned by perceived mismanagement under billionaire owner Mike Ashley, have hoped for a new owner to invest in players and make the team more competitive. Newcastle United has not won a major trophy for more than 50 years.

