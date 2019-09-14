Saudi Aramco Contain Fires at Facilities Attacked by Drones

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco contained fires that broke out in two facilities in Abqaiq and Hijra Khurais after they were targeted by drones, official news agency SPA reports, citing an unidentified spokesman from the interior ministry.

Origins of the fire are still unknown and authorities will release a statement on the incident later, according to Saudi television Al Arabiya.

Aramco media wasn’t immediately available for comment outside working hours.

