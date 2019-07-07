(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian Airlines will allocate 30 of its Airbus A320neo orders to low-budget unit Flyadeal in a move that will see the smaller carrier operate an exclusively Airbus fleet.

Flyadeal had committed to buying 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft last December, but was weighing the order following two fatal crashes involving the plane.

Parent Saudia, as the airline is known, placed an order of 65 A320neos at the Paris Air Show last month. Deliveries of the Flyadeal aircraft will commence in 2021, it said in a statement Sunday.

