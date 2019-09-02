(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia has named Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, as Chairman of Saudi Aramco, replacing Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, a Saudi official said.

Al-Rumayyan’s appointment comes as part of the Saudi authorities’ preparations to sell shares in Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil exporter, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The appointment is also meant to separate the Ministry of Energy from Aramco and avoid any conflicts of interest as the company prepares for the upcoming IPO, the official said.

Al-Falih, a career engineer at Saudi Aramco, served as the company’s CEO before joining the government as Health Minister in 2015. He was named chairman of Aramco at the same time and become energy minister a year later.

On Friday, Al-Falih lost part of his domestic portfolio when the government announced it was splitting the industry and mining portfolios from the energy ministry.

Al-Rumayyan is governor of the Public Investment Fund, leading the fund’s transformation from a sleepy domestic holding company into one of the biggest investors in global technology start-ups. The fund has accumulated stakes in electric carmaker Tesla Inc., ride-sharing company Uber Technologies Inc. and has made a $45 billion commitment to SoftBank Group Corp.’s $100 billion technology fund.

To contact the reporters on this story: Riad Hamade in Dubai at rhamade@bloomberg.net;Matthew Martin in Dubai at mmartin128@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nayla Razzouk at nrazzouk2@bloomberg.net, Alaa Shahine

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.