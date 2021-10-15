Scared to Death of Bank Stocks? Chris Davis Says Get Over It

Halloween is coming, so it’s time to confront a common source of fear: bank stocks.

Ever since the global financial crisis, many investors have been terrified of risks associated with lenders, according to Chris Davis, chairman and portfolio manager at Davis Advisors. He joined the latest episode of the “What Goes Up” to discuss why it’s time get over that phobia, explaining that banks may continue to help lead the market higher.

