(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has joined a growing list of European and US officials who have opened accounts on TikTok even as political pressure on the Chinese video-sharing app grows.

“I won’t dance, promise,” Scholz said in his first TikTok post on Monday. His chief spokesman Steffen Hebestreit joked at the beginning of Scholz’s current legislative term in 2021 that he would try to make the 65-year-old leader boogie on the platform.

Scholz and other leaders are seeking to use TikTok to appeal to a younger demographic, despite widespread security concerns and worries over disinformation on the Chinese-owned social media platform. US President Joe Biden started an account in February, ahead of this year’s election.

TikTok has come under scrutiny from European and US authorities as China’s information-sharing laws may require the company to provide the government in Beijing with requested data of its users. The US government and the European Union’s executive arm are among the institutions that ban the app from official devices.

TikTok has engaged auditors to review its data controls and protections to allay concerns over misuse.

Those measures have not eased concerns. The US House of Representatives passed a bill last month with a large majority to ban the video-sharing app if its Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd., does not divest its stake in its US unit. Biden has said he would sign the bill. Its fate in the Senate is unclear.

During a regular government news conference in Berlin on Monday, Hebestreit defended Scholz’s decision by saying that the government press office was constantly adjusting its communication strategy to the changing media consumption habits of Germans.

He said it does not mean that Germany now encourages citizens to download and use the app because all the content will be also available on other social media.

Scholz will hold talks with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 16 during his upcoming multiday trip to China. The timing of his new account just before his second visit to the country as chancellor is just a coincidence, Hebestreit said.

