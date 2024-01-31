(Bloomberg) -- A combative Olaf Scholz took far-right AfD lawmakers to task in a speech to parliament Wednesday, warning that their proposal for a German version of Brexit would be disastrous for Europe’s biggest economy.

The Social Democrat chancellor, whose ruling coalition is under increasing pressure due to record-low ratings in opinion polls, was on fighting form as he reiterated a plea for citizens to stand up for democracy and halt the rise of right-wing populism in Germany and beyond.

Brexit, which AfD Co-leader Alice Weidel called a “model for Germany” in a recent Financial Times interview, had tipped Britain into “economic disaster” and a “Dexit” would have a similar impact, Scholz said in a statement to the lower house of parliament in Berlin.

“It would be the biggest destroyer of prosperity for Europe and Germany that could happen,” Scholz said. “Our country has benefited like no other from the European Union and cooperation there.”

Scholz was addressing the Bundestag as part of four days of debate on the delayed 2024 budget, which is due to be approved by both houses of parliament on Friday.

His three-party alliance of his Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats have seen their support plunge in recent months, while the anti-immigrant AfD has been able to tap into voter anger to rise to second place behind the main opposition conservatives.

Hundreds of thousands of Germans have taken to the streets in recent days to protest against the AfD after a meeting was exposed at which members of the party discussed a Nazi-like “re-migration” plan and Scholz again praised the demonstrators for standing up for democracy.

Read More: Why Deportation Talk by Germany’s AfD Stirs Protest: QuickTake

As well as Brexit, he referenced the rise of “right-wing populism” in the US and the increasing number of governments in Europe that include “right-wing populists.”

“We in Germany have a task due to our history,” Scholz told lawmakers. “As democrats we want to show that we will stop this trend and do so together.”

--With assistance from Rainer Buergin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.