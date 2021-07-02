(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. said it is cooperating with an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and will take a $200 million charge related to the probe in its second-quarter results.

The inqury relates to disclosures around the firm’s Schwab Intelligent Portfolios product, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The company said its ultimate liability from the matter may differ from the amount it’s earmarking now.

Schwab purchased rival brokerage TD Ameritrade in October, giving America’s original discount broker even more sway over the industry it pioneered nearly a half-century ago. The combined firm has more than $7 trillion in client assets across 32 million active brokerage accounts.

Schwab said it had $64 billion in client assets in the SIP portfolios at the end of March. The company said it’s cooperating with the SEC and evaluating its options. It didn’t provide further details on the potential disclosure issues, which it called “historic.”

