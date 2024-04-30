(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global, owner of CBS and MTV, agreed to extend contract renewal talks with pay-TV provider Charter Communications Inc., preventing its channels from going dark on the cable service, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Charter, one of the largest cable-TV providers, operates under the Spectrum brand. It has 13.7 million video subscribers, including in cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

Paramount receives about $900 million a year in fees from the company for its channels, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. Their contract was due to expire on Tuesday evening.

The two companies declined to comment on the talks.

