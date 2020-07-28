Scotiabank headquarters employees to work from home until 2021

Bank of Nova Scotia is planning to keep most of its headquarters employees working from home for the rest of the year amid efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Scotiabank will let a small number of head-office employees return earlier, mostly in its capital-markets division and those in critical roles at the Toronto-based bank, according to people with knowledge of the plans, citing directives from an internal memo. The remainder wouldn’t be expected back until next year.

“Our head-office employees that are currently working remotely have been informed that the majority of them will continue to do so until 2021,” Scotiabank spokesman Clancy Zeifman said Tuesday in an emailed statement. “We continue to assess the situation and are committed to providing our employees with ample notice should that timeline change.”

Scotiabank was among two dozen major employers that agreed in May to keep most of their downtown Toronto office staff at home until at least September to help fight the pandemic. The agreement came at the request of Toronto Mayor John Tory, who was concerned about a potential COVID-19 flare-up if too many people flood the downtown core as restrictions are lifted.

Scotiabank has the most employees of Canada’s biggest banks, with roughly 97,400 workers across about 30 countries.