Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    34m ago

    Scotiabank headquarters employees to work from home until 2021

    Doug Alexander and Esteban Duarte, Bloomberg News

    Paul Harris discusses Scotiabank

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Bank of Nova Scotia is planning to keep most of its headquarters employees working from home for the rest of the year amid efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

    Scotiabank will let a small number of head-office employees return earlier, mostly in its capital-markets division and those in critical roles at the Toronto-based bank, according to people with knowledge of the plans, citing directives from an internal memo. The remainder wouldn’t be expected back until next year.

    “Our head-office employees that are currently working remotely have been informed that the majority of them will continue to do so until 2021,” Scotiabank spokesman Clancy Zeifman said Tuesday in an emailed statement. “We continue to assess the situation and are committed to providing our employees with ample notice should that timeline change.”

    Scotiabank was among two dozen major employers that agreed in May to keep most of their downtown Toronto office staff at home until at least September to help fight the pandemic. The agreement came at the request of Toronto Mayor John Tory, who was concerned about a potential COVID-19 flare-up if too many people flood the downtown core as restrictions are lifted.

    Scotiabank has the most employees of Canada’s biggest banks, with roughly 97,400 workers across about 30 countries.