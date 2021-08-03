(Bloomberg) -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country will lift most coronavirus restrictions on Aug. 9, in line with the government’s plan and after a drop in infections.

The move “beyond level zero” means there will be no more social distancing measures and no business will be required by law to close. Sturgeon warned, though, that the virus was still prevalent. Face masks will still be mandated for indoor public places and working from home should remain for those who can.

“It does not signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as before the pandemic struck,” she told the Edinburgh Parliament in a virtual address.

There will also be changes to self-isolation rules to avoid people having to stay at home for 10 days.

