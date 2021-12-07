(Bloomberg) -- Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown said hearings on President Joe Biden’s nominees for the Federal Reserve, including three not yet named, will probably be held in January.

Brown had previously said he was considering hearings for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who has been renominated for the job by Biden, and for Lael Brainard as vice chair as early as this month.

Biden has three other positions to fill on the seven-member Fed board, including the pivotal vice chair for supervision slot previously held by Randal Quarles.

“We’ll probably have hearings for five nominees in January,” Brown said.

