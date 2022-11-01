(Bloomberg) -- Seoul police had nearly four hours of warning that crowds were growing dangerously large before Saturday’s crush that killed at least 156 people, emergency call transcripts showed, raising pressure on authorities to hold those responsible to account.

The calls to the 112 emergency line released Tuesday night stepped up pressure on police, who acknowledged they didn’t do enough to heed warnings that gatherings were growing to dangerous levels. There were 11 calls from near or at the alley where the deadly incident took place, with the earliest coming at 6:34 p.m. The incident unfolded at about 10:15 p.m.

“There are a lot of people going up and down the alley, I’m very nervous,” the earliest caller said. “People might be crushed since they cannot come down but people keep coming up. I barely escaped. There are too many people. I think you should take control,” said the person, whose name was not released.

A series of other calls then followed, with several coming between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. At 10:11 p.m., a person phoned to say: “I feel like I’m about to be crushed.” The caller then screamed.

The government’s response is shaping up as one of the biggest tests for the president, who came into office in May and has seen his support slump in recent months. South Korea has launched an investigation into the country’s worst disaster since the sinking of the Sewol Ferry in 2014 killed 304 people, leading to criticism of the government for its emergency response.

Those killed in the crush were trapped in an alley 3.2 meters (11 feet) wide that linked a main street in the Itaewon neighborhood to an area filled with restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was outraged that police took no action after receiving the calls about the dangerous crowd levels, Yonhap News Agency said, citing an official at his office.

Some 137 officers were in the area for the Halloween festivities on Saturday night, which attracted about 100,000 people. The majority of officers were there mainly for crime prevention, according to Yonhap. A police station sits a few blocks from the scene.

Milad Haghani, an expert on crowd behavior and emergency preparedness, said if officers on the ground are not put in charge of controlling the flow of people, they would probably not intervene because that isn’t in their purview.

“As soon as you see this density happening, there should be an interruption to the inflow of the people into the restricted space,” said Haghani, a senior lecturer at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at a briefing with foreign reporters Tuesday that the lack of sufficient crowd management may have caused the incident, adding a full review was ongoing. In parliament, Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, expressed his “sincere apologies to the public over the incident.”

Yoon Hee Keun, commissioner general of the South Korean National Police Agency, said at a briefing Tuesday before the transcripts were released that the emergency hotline received multiple calls warning authorities of the “seriousness at the scene,” as thousands packed the narrow streets.

“If you look at the contents of the calls, these were urgently informing of the danger of an incident as large crowds gathered before the incident occurred,” Yoon said. “Nevertheless, it is judged that the response in the field handling the 112 calls was insufficient.”

President Yoon, who put in place a week-long mourning period soon after the deaths, called on the government to come up with crowd control systems for events like the Halloween festivities in Itaewon that don’t have any specific organizer but draw masses of people.

Most of the victims were in their 20s and 30s, and 101 women were among the dead. At least 26 foreigners were killed. Maeil, a South Korean business newspaper, said it was the biggest loss of life among foreigners in the country since 2007, when a fire in an immigration office killed nine people.

Experts say the density of people packed in the narrow alley may have reached a level that made such a disaster almost inevitable. Witnesses told local media that as people squeezed into the tiny space, some began to fall, causing others to tumble and pile into one another.

In Itaewon and near Seoul City Hall a few kilometers away, a steady stream of people brought flowers to memorials for the victims. The sense of loss has been amplified as TV, newspapers and social media share stories of the victims, most of whom died from asphyxiation as the breathe was squeezed out of the their body in the crush.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.