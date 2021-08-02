2h ago
September Taper Talk, N.Z. Housing Curbs, Debt Ceiling: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that if the next two monthly U.S. employment reports show continued gains, he could back an announcement soon on scaling back bond purchases
- New Zealand’s central bank said it intends to further restrict access to mortgages as house prices continue to soar
- The Treasury Department began using additional special measures to avoid U.S. default, after the debt limit was reinstated Sunday
- Treasury in coming months will be scaling back its mammoth quarterly sales of notes and bonds -- in a shift so large it’s likely to more than counter the Fed’s looming reduction in purchases
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plan to pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill hit a potential obstacle from a surprising source
- Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders
- U.S. manufacturing expanded at a softer pace in July as producers grappled with persistent bottlenecks and input shortages
- The IMF approved the biggest resource injection in its history, with $650 billion meant to help nations deal with mounting debt
- During his long tenure as Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe deftly avoided overtures toward Taiwan that would jolt ties with China. Now, he’s joined the growing chorus of Japanese voices calling for greater support for the democratically ruled island
