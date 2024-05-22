Top Stories
What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
10:18
CPP's CEO on the importance of having a diversified portfolio
Canada Infrastructure Bank lends $75M to B.C. ferry service for zero-emission vessels
7:16
Freeland says capital gains proposal will be tabled before summer break
6:27
What a world growing older fast means for investing
5:59
Latest CPI data points to a June rate cut, economists say
9:14
High levels of immigration partially offset Canada's aging population: economist
10h ago
Tesla posts jobs for AI and autopilot after weeks of staff cuts
Tesla Inc. has posted more than a dozen Autopilot and artificial intelligence positions, its first sign of workforce growth after weeks of rolling layoffs.
6h ago
High-frequency-rail project questions Via's legacy revenue
The high-frequency-rail project between Toronto and Quebec City begs big questions about the future of Via Rail.
-
10h ago
U.S. presidential election: Implications for markets
Bill Priest, Vice Chair at TD Wealth and Kevin Hebner, Global Investment Strategist at TD Epoch, discuss the various election result scenarios and the implications for markets.
Presented by:
7h ago
S&P/TSX Composite down almost 150 points, U.S. stock markets fall
Canada's main stock index lost almost 150 points Thursday, led by weakness in utilities and base metals, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
13h ago
Tesla omits goal to make 20 million cars by 2030 from report
Tesla Inc. omitted a previously stated goal to eventually sell 20 million vehicles a year from one of its yearly reports, adding to signs Elon Musk is prioritizing autonomy over its core car business.
May 22
CPP Investments earned 8.0% net return in latest fiscal year
CPP Investments earned 8.0% net return in latest fiscal year
Canada's biggest pension fund earned an eight per cent return last year, but significantly underperformed the 19.9 per cent return of its reference portfolio.
11h ago
Professor says TD's board should discuss 'tenure of the CEO' amid regulatory probes
A professor says Toronto-Dominion Bank’s board of directors should consider succession plans for the lender’s chief executive officer as its U.S. money laundering woes are a top concern ahead of its earnings release Thursday.
-
Boeing shares decline after CFO walks back 2024 cash-flow target
Boeing Co. scrapped a plan to generate cash again this year and said it will suffer another significant outflow in the current quarter as the embattled planemaker fights on multiple fronts to get production back in order and ramp up deliveries.
May 21
Bull market 'still very young,' driven by strong earnings: market strategist
Bull market 'still very young,' driven by strong earnings: market strategist
One market strategist says earnings are continuing to power recent gains in equity markets.
-
JPMorgan hunts for private credit firm to bulk up in hot sector
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is on the hunt to buy a private credit firm to augment its US$3.6 trillion asset management arm, as the biggest U.S. bank makes more inroads into Wall Street’s buzziest sector.
8h ago
Markets today: stocks join bonds in falling as Fed-cut bets wane
Stocks and bonds retreated as data showing U.S. business activity accelerated amid a pickup in inflation reinforced speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain on hold.
-
Canada 7th in foreign aid spending, but a fifth goes to refugees inside the country
While Canada is one of the top contributors to foreign aid among some of the world's richest countries, a fifth of the spending never leaves Canada's borders.
-
Copper extends decline as record prices deter buyers in China
Copper fell for a third day as Chinese factories balked at paying record prices. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials also pressured base metals.
-
The Daily Chase: WestJet set to launch new fares for passengers with no carry-on
Here are four things you need to know this morning.
-
CVS seeks investor to back new Oak Street clinics
CVS Health Corp. has been seeking a private equity partner to fund growth at Oak Street Health, the US$10.6 billion primary care provider it bought a year ago, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
May 22
China exposure tumbles to 5% at Canada Pension as geopolitical risks rise
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s exposure to investments in yuan has fallen by half in just two years, as the money manager pulls back in the world’s second-largest economy because of higher risks.