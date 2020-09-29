Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    7h ago

    Shopify's Finkelstein becomes president, Lutke adds product officer role

    The Canadian Press

    Bryden Teich discusses Shopify

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    OTTAWA - Shopify Inc. says it is shuffling its executives and saying goodbye to a member of its leadership team.

    In a letter posted on the company's website, chief executive Tobias Lutke says he will add the role of chief product officer to his existing duties.

    Lutke says Craig Miller, who currently holds the position, will depart the company on Friday.

    The letter did not say where Miller was going, but Lutke thanked him for helping grow Shopify in their nine years working together.

    Lutke also says Harley Finkelstein will be moving from chief operating officer to president in a bid to help him focus on Shopify's growth and external affairs.

    Lutke says these are a lot of moves for a company to take on at once, but Shopify wants to thrive on change and rise to the next challenge.

     