Shopify soars after earnings beat, defying post-pandemic worries

Shopify Inc.’s growth continued unabated in the first quarter as it crushed both revenue and earnings expectations, countering fears that the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom would come to an abrupt end as economies open up.

Shares of Canada’s largest company were up 10.7 per cent at 11:06 a.m. on Wednesday in New York.

The latest estimate-defying results were fueled by accelerating revenue at every type of merchant on Shopify’s platform and in every geography, Chief Financial Officer Amy Shapiro told analysts on a conference call. U.S. stimulus checks, issued in March, added to the tailwind.

“The U.S. stimulus did have a noticeable impact to our GMV in the quarter, but GMV was strong even without it,” Shapiro said, referring to gross merchandise volume, the broadest measure of sales activity flowing through merchants on its platform.

GMV more than doubled from a year earlier, to more than US$37 billion. It began accelerating in January and February, well before stimulus was mailed out to consumers, Shapiro said. Notably, that acceleration was faster outside of the U.S.

Throughout the pandemic, the biggest question for Shopify investors has been how long the company’s explosive growth could continue. After initially tempering expectations for the first half of 2021, the company now says any deceleration in revenue growth may be pushed further back in the year as some consumers return to their pre-pandemic shopping habits, or spend more on travel and other services.

However, there are early indications that any pandemic-related pull-back in e-commerce spending will be countered by a longer-term shift to online shopping, Shopify’s president, Harley Finkelstein, said.

“In those places where things have really opened up post-pandemic, we’re actually not seeing any slowdown whatsoever in terms of consumers buying from our merchants,” he said on the call.

Shopify posted much higher-than-expected revenue and adjusted earnings for the quarter. Revenue was US$988.6 million, compared with US$470 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of US$863 million. Adjusted earnings per share were US$2.01, compared with analysts estimates of 77 cents.

Net income was helped by a US$1.3 billion unrealized gain on its equity investment in Affirm Holdings Inc., which went public in January.

The Ottawa-based company (which says it’s actually headquarted on the “Internet, Everywhere”), says it’s investing heavily in expansion. Most of that spending will be in the second-half of the year, resulting in lower adjusted operating income for 2021 compared with 2020, Shapiro said.

Asked about his commitment to stay with the company after three longtime executives said they’d depart, founder and Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke said: “I’m in for the long term here. I’ll never in my life come up with a better idea than the one of Shopify.”