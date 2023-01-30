(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global is integrating Showtime cable-network programming into its Paramount+ service, creating a single product for the company’s original shows and movies.

Showtime content will be available to customers at Paramount+’s premium subscription level, which costs $9.99 a month, starting later this year. Both the top tier of the streaming service and the company’s cable channel will be re-branded as Paramount+ with Showtime, Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish said in a memo to staff on Monday.

“This new combined offering demonstrates how we can leverage our entire collection of content to drive deeper connections with consumers and greater value for our distribution partners,” Bakish said in the memo.

Paramount has been working to streamline its offerings as it competes with other online services. It has already integrated Showtime with Paramount+ abroad. Showtime’s standalone streaming products in the US will disappear later this year.

Chris McCarthy will continue to lead the Showtime business, while Tom Ryan heads the streaming operation, Bakish added.

