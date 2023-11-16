(Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG expects a slowdown in revenue growth for fiscal 2024 with demand for factory automation products in China still in recovery mode.

The German industrial company sees comparable revenue rise between 4% to 8% in the year through September, it said Thursday. Revenue at Digital Industries, which has been under pressure due to destocking, will be flat to slightly higher, Siemens said.

The slower pace of growth follows a record year with revenue jumping 11% to the top of the company’s forecast and net income nearly doubling. Siemens also raised its dividend by just over 10% to €4.70 a share.

China’s subdued economy has weighed on the industrial sector in recent months with flat consumer and business demand and globally high inflation and interest rates. Siemens in August cut its profit-margin outlook for its digital industries unit after demand fell, but said its long term-projections remained intact.

In Digital Industries, returns are expected between 20% to 23%, compared with a 23.1% margin during the fourth quarter.

In the past years, Siemens has shed much of its heavy-duty equipment businesses and sold smaller divisions in favor of software-driven product lines with higher profitability levels. On Thursday, it outlined plans for an initial public offering of its large-drives Innomotics business, while still pursuing a possible divestment. The unit has been valued at roughly €3 billion.

For the fiscal fourth quarter through the end of September, the company reported net income attributable to shareholders of €1.72 billion, in line with analyst estimates. Orders climbed 6% compared to last year.

Outside its industrial business, Siemens is dealing with losses at Siemens Energy AG, its former power-generation business where it still holds a 25.1% stake. As part of a deal to shore up the struggling company’s finances, Siemens has agreed to buy an 18% stake in an Indian joint venture for €2.1 billion from its former unit.

The transaction is part of a broader €15 billion deal to help cover loan guarantees allowing Siemens Energy to compete for new business, involving Germany’s government and banks.

