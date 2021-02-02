Silver climbed after the biggest loss since August, with markets calming following a buying frenzy that sent prices to an eight-year high.

Futures rose as much as 3.3 per cent on Wednesday, before paring gains, following a turbulent two days that saw the market whipsawed as an investor stampede into the metal gave way to swift exits. Silver’s emergence as a focus of an online forum that trains its fire on supposedly shorted assets pushed prices above US$30 an ounce on Monday, before a 10 per cent tumble on Tuesday as CME Group jacked up margin requirements.

Posts on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum had initially called for a “short squeeze” of silver, with prices pushing higher and options trading surging. But sentiment has now turned with users speculating that supporting posts may be part of a pump-and-dump scheme -- or that hedge funds infiltrated the board. Tuesday’s slump in silver came alongside a plunge in shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., two other popular trades.

“The fact that the countermove came so quickly supports our assessment of a market which is not heavily shorted, i.e. which could not be squeezed a lot in contrast to statements by some Redditors,” said Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd. “Silver’s strong reaction to the margin increase suggests that the Reddit-rally was primarily driven by short-term speculators which have exited the market again, rather than longer-term investors.”

Futures were 2.4 per cent higher at US$27.03 an ounce by 1:18 p.m. in London, while spot prices rose 0.8 per cent. Spot gold was little changed, while palladium and platinum edged higher.

The wild swings have come under scrutiny. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has summoned U.S. regulators, including the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to discuss recent volatility, in her first public effort to address the tumult involving GameStop shares and broker-dealer Robinhood Markets Inc. The CFTC has previously said it’s closely monitoring activity in silver.

The exchange-traded fund at the center of the recent surge posted yet another record inflow on Tuesday. IShares Silver Trust has now added more than US$3 billion since it became a target for retail traders.

Even as the intensity of market moves eased, buying interest remains. The U.S. Mint said it’s still rationing sales of silver coins because of “exceptional market demand,” as well as limited supplies and manufacturing capacity. In Australia, the Perth Mint has also seen strong demand, with some clients selling gold to buy silver, according to Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayes.