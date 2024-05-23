(Bloomberg) -- Slovenia’s parliament approved a law allowing investors to seek compensation in court for losses incurred in a rescue of the financial sector more than a decade ago.

Investors have said they lost about €1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) when the central bank wrongly imposed writedowns of their assets as part of a €3.2 billion plan in 2013 to save the country’s largest lenders.

A previous version of the law, which would have forced the Bank of Slovenia to cover compensation, was heavily criticized by the European Central Bank for breaking euro-area rules and was later annulled by the Constitutional Court.

The new legislation was backed by 46 members of the 90-seat parliament in Ljubljana on Thursday.

Under the law, payouts will be covered by the state, which has the option of seeking compensation from the central bank for part of the costs. Investors can seek to recoup as much as 60% of their losses.

The new measure also enables more than 100,000 people to file class-action lawsuits, while giving them full access to data connected to the financial system bailout.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.