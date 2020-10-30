Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      STATSCAN ESTIMATES CANADIAN ECONOMY GREW 0.7% IN SEPTEMBER

    • BREAKING NEWS

      CANADIAN AUGUST GDP FALLS 3.8% Y/Y VS. ESTIMATED 4.2% DROP

    • BREAKING NEWS

      CANADIAN AUGUST GDP RISES 1.2% M/M VS. 0.9% ESTIMATE

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    17m ago

    SNC-Lavalin reports $85.1M loss in third quarter

    The Canadian Press

    Rob Lauzon discusses SNC-Lavalin

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported a loss of $85.1 million in its latest quarter compared with profit of $2.76 billion a year ago when its results were boosted by the sale of a 10.01 per cent stake in Highway 407 ETR.

    The company says the loss amounted to 48 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of of $15.70 per diluted share a year ago.

    The results last year included a net gain of $2.59 billion or $14.74 per diluted share from the sale of the stake in Highway 407 ETR.

    On an adjusted basis, SNC says it lost 19 cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.24 per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.01 billion, down from $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

    In its outlook, SNC says it expects -- assuming no significant deviation from the current COVID-19 situation -- that engineering services revenue for the fourth quarter will be down by a low- to mid-single digit percentage compared with the fourth quarter of last year.

     