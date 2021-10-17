(Bloomberg) -- What’s trending on social media this morning:

Bill Clinton was released from the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday morning, five days after he was admitted with an infection unrelated to Covid-19.

The former president will return to New York to finish his course of antibiotics.

Elon Musk suggested that Warren Buffett should consider investing in Tesla, whose skyrocketing shares have made Musk the world’s richest person.

Musk’s net worth reached more than $230 billion this week, higher than that of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has backed BYD, one of China’s oldest makers of electric cars and automotive batteries, for over a decade.

Twitter users discussed the creation of the U.S. Space Force after the Financial Times reported Saturday that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the globe before speeding toward its target, catching U.S. intelligence by surprise.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, tweeted in response to the report that China has no intention to engage in a nuclear arms race, but will improve its nuclear deterrence capability.

Netflix estimates that its latest megahit, “Squid Game,” will create almost $900 million in value for the company, according to figures seen by Bloomberg.

The South Korean show, with a relatively low cost of $21.4 million, underscores the windfall that one megahit can generate in the streaming era.

“The Batman” is trending after it unveiled a new trailer on Saturday. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, is set to launch in theaters on March 4 after production delays due to Covid-19 disruptions.

Halle Berry was also trending as fans remember her 2004 film “Catwoman.”

