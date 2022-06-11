(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

March for Our Lives, a gun safety group, plans around 450 marches across the country this weekend. Thousands are expected in Washington DC on Saturday, calling on lawmakers to take action against gun violence after the recent massacres in Texas and New York.

Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is a rare neurological disorder that paralyzed one side of his face. He canceled several of his upcoming shows, and told the public on Friday about his diagnosis.

Inflation rose 8.6% in May from a year earlier, a new 40-year high. Average gas prices are now over $5 per gallon for the first time ever, and are topping $6 per gallon in California. All eyes now shift to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting and interest-rate announcement as the Fed tries to get prices under control.

Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star, died Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The social media star had around 1.7 million followers, and posted a video hours before his death about dying young, according to Page Six. The cause of death is currently unknown. The case is still under investigation, the coroner’s office said on its website.

Jennifer Lopez said in her new Netflix documentary that co-headling the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show was the “worst idea in the world.” She added that she and Shakira should’ve gotten extra time for the show, rather than combining the two performances, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lopez’s documentary, “Halftime,” debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday.

