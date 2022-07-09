(Bloomberg) -- Here’s what’s buzzing on social media this morning:

BUZZING COMPANIES

The internet is shocked, shocked that Elon Musk said he will walk away from his deal to buy Twitter. As its share price dropped, the company said it will take Musk to court to enforce the $44 billion purchase. The Tesla founder is scheduled to speak at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Conference on Saturday.

BUZZING TWEETS

Rishi Sunak’s slick video detailing his vision for Britain as Conservative leader and prime minister has raised eyebrows among potential supporters after the speed with which it was released prompted accusations of treachery against Boris Johnson. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer, whose wife Akshata Murty has a net worth of more than $1 billion, also faced criticism for being out of touch with ordinary Britons.

An Ohio bill that would ban teaching or “advocating” divisive concepts -- which would include the Holocaust -- is receiving new attention after a Democratic state lawmaker reminded voters the legislation was still being advanced. Republican backers defended the bill, saying that “both sides” of the Holocaust would be taught.

New York City has renewed its recommendation to wear high-quality masks indoors in public spaces, as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron push up Covid-19 cases again. The city’s public health system has been shutting down hundreds of testing sites as public attention to the virus fades, even as the rate of positive tests rose to 15.4% this week.

