Tributes flooded in on social media after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old Supreme Court justice and liberal icon, on Friday. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that Republicans must nominate new justice “without delay.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s name is also trending on Twitter, after he said he would schedule a vote to confirm Trump’s nominee to succeed Ginsburg.

On Chinese social media platform WeChat, users in the U.S. rushed to post alternative contact information to avoid losing touch with family members and friends. The U.S. is set to curb its services on Sunday. Popular backup apps include Telegram, Line, and QQ. WeChat parent Tencent’s office collaboration app, recently rebranded as WeCom and not expected to fall under the scope of a ban, also gained traction.

Southern California was struck by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake late Friday night. Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks, AP reported. Tropical Storm Beta will drench Texas, Louisiana with heavy rains.

Former McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook, ousted in November over a sexual relationship with an underling, said he shouldn’t have to return his severance.

iPhone users are showcasing their redesigned home screens on social media, under the recently released iOS 14 upgrade.

