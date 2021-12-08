(Bloomberg) -- Cyber security firm Claroty raised $400 million from investors led by SoftBank Group to finance expansion.

The New-York based company, which protects devices connected to the Internet across a variety of industries, also agreed to buy Medigate, an Israeli firm that provides similar services to clients in the healthcare sector, according to a company statement on Wednesday.

Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Schneider Electric joined SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 in the funding round, which brings the total amount raised by Claroty to $635 million.

Yossi Cohen, the head of SoftBank’s office in Israel, will join Claroty’s board of directors.

Read more: SoftBank Hires Ex-Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen for Israeli Deals

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.