(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is close to making a $1 billion investment in Latin American delivery app Rappi, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The investment is likely to be led by the Japanese company’s newly formed Innovation Fund, which was launched by Softbank Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure to focus on technology investments in Latin America, the person said, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. It’s expected to invest alongside the conglomerate’s Vision Fund, the person said.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week, the person said. It could be one of the largest investments ever in a Latin American company.

Colombian startup Rappi was valued at more than $1 billion in its last fundraising round in September, in which it raised $220 million led by DST Global. It wasn’t immediately clear how much the company would be valued at after the SoftBank investment.

